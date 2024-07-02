The July Android security patch went live this morning for Google’s line-up of Pixel devices and phones. This update follows June’s big Pixel Feature Drop and is expected to be quite minor. In fact, this should mostly just be a bug fixer to take care of any lingering issues from last month’s major quarterly build.

As for which devices are getting the July update, it’s the same list that we had for the previous month, which means the Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet. The Pixel 5a is approaching the end, though, with a scheduled final update for August 2024.

Below are the Pixel July build numbers to be on the lookout for.

Global

Pixel 5a (5G): AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 6: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 7: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240705.004

Pixel 8: AP2A.240705.005

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240705.005

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240705.005

Telus

Pixel 8: AP2A.240705.005.A1

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240705.005.A1

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240705.005.A1

As far as fixes and changes go, we have 3 notes from Verizon and Google:

Provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device

Provides general improvements for camera stability

Provides general improvements for system stability

Fix for back gesture navigation not working in certain conditions

Google (and its carrier partners like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T) will begin pushing these updates over-the-air shortly (Settings>System>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will soon find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: