About a week ago, Samsung announced that its stable One UI 9 update was ready to be rolled out across the globe on the Galaxy S26 series.

We assumed at the time that Korea would get the update first before the rollout expanded to places like the US. While we haven’t seen much movement on the update or very many confirmed upgrades, at least one version in the US is getting the update this week. But seriously, it’s a single version on a single carrier.

Folks on reddit posted yesterday that they had received the One UI 9 update on their Galaxy S26 Ultra. This is Android 17 and is a large update that is very similar to the software that has been running on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra for a couple of months. Samsung has also been testing it in beta for even longer.

As others began to weigh-in and share their disappointment in not receiving the update, everyone quickly figured out exactly which devices were getting it.

The T-Mobile Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra appear to be the only devices seeing this update. And by that, I mean the carrier-locked versions sold by T-Mobile. Those with unlocked units that are running on T-Mobile are not seeing the update just yet.

That thread I mentioned is filled with Verizon, AT&T, and Unlocked users, none of whom have received the update. It really is just T-Mobile locked versions that are getting it.

The update is rolling out to those devices as One UI 9.0 with Android 17 and as build S948USQU4BZID. It weighs-in at roughly 4183MB or 4GB. It has the September 5 Android security patch.

If you happen to own a Galaxy S26 series device from T-Mobile, you can try and pull the update immediately, assuming it’s still live. There are some rumors that the update has been delayed until early October.

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.