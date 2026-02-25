Galaxy S26 Series Made Official, Starts at $899

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 lineup is now official, and for those who have been following Galaxy news for the past few months, the lineup differs from what was initially expected. It was reported that Samsung would introduce massive changes to the lineup, but following months of rumors and various reports, Samsung stayed consistent and has delivered the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy 26 Ultra.

Reintroducing an aluminum frame, the newest Galaxy devices are slim and light, moving away from last year’s titanium material. While the weight numbers for the Galaxy S26 Ultra don’t look like much on paper (218g last year, 214g this year), the in-hand feel is certainly lighter from our initial testing.

What’s New: As for “what’s new,” Samsung is looking to advance the onboard AI throughout its software system. If you were looking for major hardware changes, 2026 and the Galaxy S26 lineup is not the place to look. However, if you value year-over-year spec bumps and AI software advancements, then Samsung has certainly delivered that.

The most user-facing AI changes include an upgraded Bixby, which now features a more conversational agent vibe. For example, you can ask Bixby, “My eyes are tired, what setting can I use to help with that?” Bixby will then deliver a helpful answer which will include a system toggle for a blue light filter. The goal is to make Bixby your go-to for any software/hardware issues, allowing users to skip getting lost in the massive Settings menu.

The other AI feature that users will be shown often, so long as they use the Samsung Keyboard, is Now Nudge. This one should remind everybody that everything you do on your phone is being watched, so long as it’s enabled. With it, let’s say a friend texts you and asks for photos from a trip you took to Alaska. The system will recognize this all by itself and prompt you that it can group together your photos from Alaska and share them with your friend, letting you skip the entire process.

Exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung’s biggest hardware innovation is its Privacy Display. When enabled, certain pixels are shut off, making viewing the display from an angle not possible. You have to be looking directly at the screen to see anything on it. This can be enabled across the system, for certain apps, or even inside of Bixby Routines so it’s only enabled when you’re at a certain location. From our brief hands-on time, this is our favorite new feature on the S26 Ultra.

Also in the privacy/security section, Samsung is including new AI-powered features like Call Screening and Privacy Alerts that utilize machine learning. Call Screening is similar to what we have on Pixel phones, with an AI capable of answering the phone for you and literally screening the call. Privacy Alerts proactively notify users in real time when apps with device admin privileges unnecessarily attempt to access sensitive data, such as precise location, call logs, or contacts. Samsung Gallery app users will also appreciate the new Private Album feature.

Powering the lineup is the Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy. On paper, users can look forward to bumps of 19% in CPU performance, 39% in NPU performance, and a 24% increase in GPU performance. While you’ll notice these performance boosts when utilizing AI, let’s not forget that people still game on these devices, which should also benefit from a redesigned Vapor Chamber on the S26 Ultra.

For the full spec rundown of the Galaxy S26 series, look below.

Pricing and Availability: All Galaxy S26 models are now up for pre-order, starting at $899 for the Galaxy S26, $1099 for the Galaxy S26+, and $1299 for Galaxy S26 Ultra. General availability begins March 11.

Galaxy S26 Lineup Specs