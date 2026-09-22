The expected Pixel update schedule has changed in the past year for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series of phones are nearing their End of Life status, as the Pixel 6 is supported through 2026, while the Pixel 7 should see updates through 2027. However, because of an unannounced change in monthly release timing for each, we have been questioning what the cadence for updates will be going forward as devices age-out. I bring this up because folks who own these devices are likely wondering where their updates are after several misses over the past year or so, starting around July 2025.

Google has issued monthly updates for its Pixel devices from the day they were introduced, so a missed month or two is a noteworthy event. For a device to miss updates for several months is really something that should be drawing some attention. That in mind, no where in Google’s official documentation does it say that their Pixel devices are guaranteed to receive monthly updates, but that’s how they have sent them. Their support documents simply state the number of years of expected support.

We’ve asked Google to give us more information on what we believe is a change in the update schedule for the Pixel 6 (and Pixel 7), but they have so far not gone into specifics, only suggesting that all of the still-supported Pixel devices are “compliant.” When we asked what was up with Pixel 6 updates, they responded with the following:

“Pixel phones will remain security compliant for the full duration of their support windows, which can be found here. Your device will remain private and secure through Pixel specific patches, Google Play System Updates and fixes through the Android Security Bulletin. You can also expect your phone to get better over time with regular Pixel Drops and updates to the latest OS for the device’s full support window.”

Because of that vague statement, we started a running timeline of updates for these devices to help you keep track of what the current releases are for each. And just maybe, this will give us some clarity around expectations going forward.

Also, Google has confirmed that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will reach End of Life status with Android 17 QPR1, which went stable in September 2026.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro update you should be on is CP3A.260905.009.

NOTE: Received the new QPR1 update for September, but did miss August. This should be their final major updates.

Pixel 6a update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 6a update you should be on is CP3A.260905.009.

June 2025 update : Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2)

: Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2) July 2025 update : Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008)

: Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008) August 2025 update : Received another July build (BP2A.250705.008.A1)

: Received another July build (BP2A.250705.008.A1) September 2025 update : Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014)

: Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014) October 2025 update : Did not receive October update

: Did not receive October update November 2025 update : Did not receive November update

: Did not receive November update December 2025 update : Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006)

: Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006) January 2026 update : Did not receive January update

: Did not receive January update February 2026 : Did not receive February update

: Did not receive February update March 2026 : Received on March 3 as March quarterly update (QPR3, CP1A.260305.016)

: Received on March 3 as March quarterly update (QPR3, CP1A.260305.016) April 2026 : Received on April 7 as a regular monthly update (CP1A.260405.005)

: Received on April 7 as a regular monthly update (CP1A.260405.005) May 2026 : Did not receive May update

: Did not receive May update June 2026 : Received Android 17 update on June 16 (CP2A.260605.012)

: Received Android 17 update on June 16 (CP2A.260605.012) July 2026 : Received on July 7 as regular monthly update (CP2A.260705.006)

: Received on July 7 as regular monthly update (CP2A.260705.006) August 2026 : Did not receive August update

: Did not receive August update September 2026: Received on September 15 (CP3A.260905.009)

NOTE: Received the new QPR1 update for September, but did miss August.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro update you should be on is CP3A.260905.009.

June 2025 update : Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2)

: Received on June 10 as the first stable Android 16 build (BP2A.250605.031.A2) July 2025 update : Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008)

: Received on July 8 with July security patch (BP2A.250705.008) August 2025 update : Received on August 5 with August security patch (BP2A.250805.005)

: Received on August 5 with August security patch (BP2A.250805.005) September 2025 update : Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014)

: Received on September 3 as QPR1 and build (BP3A.250905.014) October 2025 update : Received on October 8 with October security patch (BP3A.251005.004.B1); received 2nd October update on October 30 (BP3A.251005.004.B2)

: Received on October 8 with October security patch (BP3A.251005.004.B1); received 2nd October update on October 30 (BP3A.251005.004.B2) November 2025 update : Did not receive November update

: Did not receive November update December 2025 update : Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006)

: Received on December 2 as December quarterly update (QPR2, BP4A.251205.006) January 2026 update : Did not receive January update

: Did not receive January update February 2026 : Did not receive February update

: Did not receive February update March 2026 : Received on March 3 as March quarterly update (QPR3, CP1A.260305.016)

: Received on March 3 as March quarterly update (QPR3, CP1A.260305.016) April 2026 : Received on April 7 as a regular monthly update (CP1A.260405.005)

: Received on April 7 as a regular monthly update (CP1A.260405.005) May 2026 : Did not receive May update

: Did not receive May update June 2026 : Received Android 17 update on June 16 (CP2A.260605.012)

: Received Android 17 update on June 16 (CP2A.260605.012) July 2026 : Received on July 7 as regular monthly update (CP2A.260705.006)

: Received on July 7 as regular monthly update (CP2A.260705.006) August 2026 : Did not receive August update

: Did not receive August update September 2026: Received on September 15 (CP3A.260905.009)

NOTE: Received the new QPR1 update for September, but did miss August.

Pixel 7a update timeline, current build: The current Pixel 7a update you should be on is CP3A.260905.009.

NOTE: Received the new QPR1 update for September, but did miss August.

We’ll continue to update this post each month unless the updates start showing up monthly again. We’ll also add devices if they slip from the monthly cadence.

UPDATED SEPTEMBER 22, 2026 – Google released Android 17 QPR1 to all Pixel devices that are still supported, which includes the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and Pixel 7a. For the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, this is the last major update for them.