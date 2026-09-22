Adobe Premiere debuted on iOS last year and quickly brought in over 25,000 ratings, as users flocked to get more powerful video editing software for those situations on-the-go. Why it has never released on Android is anyone’s guess, although that does change today. Adobe Premiere has launched on Android.

Adobe Premiere on Android is free, at least for now. It includes several tools that Adobe refers to as being “studio-quality.” Things like Enhance Audio, frame accurate editing, and multi-track timelines are all here, so you can truly build out (potentially) impressive videos.

Below, Adobe offered a short list of the tools you’ll find in this first release. Features like exporting up to 4K standout, as does “Creating and editing without a forced login or upgrade prompts,” since Adobe can really be a pain in the ass with those two specific items.

Getting clearer, studio-quality sound with Enhance Audio.

Layering video, music, voiceovers and effects on an intuitive multi-track timeline.

on an intuitive Jumpstarting edits with creator-made templates, or customize your own.

or customize your own. Making content stand out with effects, transitions, creative assets and music from Adobe Stock, your own files or extracted audio.

from Adobe Stock, your own files or extracted audio. Editing and exporting videos up to 4K.

videos up to 4K. Creating and editing without a forced login or upgrade prompts.

Generating unique assets and pushing your ideas even further with Firefly-powered generative AI features such as Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects.

such as Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects. Editing at the speed of inspiration in a no-ads, distraction-free, watermark-free experience.

There’s more planned, of course, with a future roadmap that includes Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframes, cropping, beat detection, and more. For now, you have the essentials while Adobe continues to bring more goodies.

And yes, you can upgrade if you want to.

Google Play Link: Adobe Premiere

// Adobe