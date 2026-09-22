Clicks Communicator, the phone that was originally pitched as a secondary device to your main phone, is getting a few upgrades before it launches and reservation holders won’t have to pay anything extra. The makers of this phone now don’t appear to know how to categorize it any longer, but at least it’s still on the way with a December 2026 targeted launch.

In a blog post to end last week, the Clicks team announced that they were upgrading the RAM in the phone from 8GB to 12GB and the battery capacity from 4000mAh to 4350mAh. They are changing the battery from silicon carbon to lithium ion, which they are doing because they want to “priotize safety and reliability.”

To support the launch of this Blackberry-esque device, they announced several accessories from some casemakers you know (MNML is one), a Clicks Care program that gets you 2 years of extended warranty for $129.99, and Clicks Mobile, which sounds like an MVNO setup that’ll get you voice and data on your Communicator. They don’t currently have the details of this to share.

So that’s it for the Clicks Communicator update. It’s on track for a December launch – do we have any guesses how many of the pre-orders they’ll actually ship before 2027 hits?

// Clicks