A fresh Google Play Services update is rolling out, labeled as v26.37. Inside, it confirms the arrival of Motion Assist, which is the new feature designed to assist users with preventing motion sickness.

Also inside are bug fixes for Google Health, as well as a easier way to find the Driving Do Not Disturb feature. All of the changes inside the update can be viewed below.

Take a gander.

Google Play services v26.37 (2026-09-21) Health & Fitness [Wear] With this update, you’ll get improvements and bug fixes for real-time metric data sent from your watch to your phone. Safety & Emergency [Phone] With this update, Motion assist can help mitigate motion sickness with subtle, visual shapes that move in sync with a vehicle’s motion.

[Phone] With this update, you can more easily find the Driving Do Not Disturb feature. System Management [Phone] Updates to system management services that improve Device Performance and Stability.

[Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] This update adds support for larger and more refined system emoji font downloads. Google Play Store v53.3 (2026-09-21) [Auto, PC, Phone, TV, Wear] You can now make purchases in local currency in Argentina, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Ethiopia.

[Wear] This update includes changes to the search results page.

[Phone] You can add a pre-registered paid title to your wishlist once it’s published.

// Google Support