Gmail on both iOS and Android is getting a new Copy Code button for 2FA emails, allowing you to completely skip opening up those emails. Freakin. Clutch.

When those emails come in, you’ll see the new button, along with the code, directly in your inbox. When you tap the button, the code is copied to your clipboard, which you can then paste anywhere you need to.

According to 9to5Google, this change is available starting in Android version version 2026.09.07.x and iOS version 6.0.260907. It is not yet available on the web or available in Android notifications, but that would be slick.

Thank you, Google.

// 9to5Google