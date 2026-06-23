AT&T is once again raising fees, so your monthly phone bill is about to go up. Since AT&T does not include taxes and fees in their plans, your bill will increase each month and it could be by more than a couple of dollars.

According to AT&T’s fee schedule legal page, there are two fees that will increase on August 5, 2026. Those fees are the “AT&T Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee” and the “Administrative Fee.”

What are these fees for? The “AT&T Administrative & Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee” is fee on the consumer side of AT&T’s wireless business. It is there to help AT&T recover expenses that it may pay to interconnect with other providers when AT&T and other customers exchange communications or to help them pay costs related to government fees. The government does not require this fee, this is strictly there as a way to help AT&T cover their own bills by charging it to customers.

This fee is increasing from $3.99 per line per month to $4.99 per line per month. You can do the math there depending on how many lines you have, but your bill will go up by at least $1 per month on August 5.

The “Administrative Fee” is essentially the same fee, but it’s for business, government, and non-consumer customers. This fee is increasing from $2.49 per line per month to $3.49 per line per month.

Watching everything in the world continue to get more expensive by the day is getting very tiring. Breaks for billionaires, but none for you. What a time.