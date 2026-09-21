Batteries for the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro are going through regulatory approvals, and thanks to that, we’re getting an idea for how big Samsung is going for 2027.

Things are looking good for Samsung fans. For the Galaxy S27 Ultra, which is the flagship lineup’s flagship device, the size is shown to come in at 5,700mAh. That’s a big jump compared to the 5,000mAh cell found in this year’s Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The S27 Pro, which is a bit smaller, is shown to come with a battery size of 5,200mAh. Mind you, the S27 Pro is likely not an overly large device, so this is very good to learn.

For a long time, likely due to previous battery issues and maybe because most buyers don’t actually care, Samsung has been slow to adopt bigger batteries with faster charging. For safety and longevity, Samsung hasn’t pushed battery tech to the brink, but it appears the company is finally coming around to at least larger batteries.

This is a great step towards phones that last longer than one full day.

// GSMArena | CQC (Chinese)