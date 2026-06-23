There’s this thing going on called Prime Day and that means everything in the world is once again discounted, just like you might see on Black Friday. For this week, all of Google’s Pixel 10 series phones are on super sale – that includes the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The biggest Pixel 10 Prime Day discount is going to be on Google’s foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. This device typically retails for $1,799 with 256GB storage, but you’ll find it with a $400 off discount right now, dropping its price to $1,399.

The next biggest Pixel 10 deal for Prime Day is going to be on Google’s best phones, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Both can be had for at least $300 off, but some colors and storage variants are down by as much as $315. That gives us starting prices of $684 (128GB, 10 Pro) and $889 (256GB, 10 Pro XL).

If you need less of a phone, the Pixel 10 is up to $265 off, while the Pixel 10a can be had for a full $100 off.

Are these the best Pixel 10 prices ever? No. We’ve seen up to $350 off the Pro models, but not since last year. These are the best we’ve seen in some time and worth jumping on, even if the Pixel 11 series might only be 2 months from release.

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