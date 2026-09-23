YouTube hosted an annual event today where it showcased several upcoming changes to the various YouTube properties, including YouTube Music. For YouTube Music, the news out of the show was pretty light, but there are 2 items that Google felt were necessary to point out.

The first is Ask Music, which is going to be very similar to the Ask YouTube search feature that Google first showed off at Google I/O in May. The idea here is that you might want to have a more conversational experience with your Music account. Actually, I have no idea why you would want that, but that’s what this is.

Once live on your account, you would be able to ask YouTube Music in a more natural way to find the best playlists or new music that meets your tastes or podcasts on topics you enjoy. I guess it could be nice.

The other feature is an AI-audio guide called Your Podcast Lineup. Because we have to put AI in everything, this feature is basically a little recap guide of recommended shows you might be interested in. It’s a weekly preview show that will try to help you find your next podcast, with explanations on why you might like it.

YouTube said to expect these two features “soon.”

// YouTube