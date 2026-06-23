As Prime Day rolls on throughout the next several days, we thought Pixel Watch 4 fans should know that it has just received one of its best discounts. The Pixel Watch 4 (41mm) is down to $289.99, while the Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) is as low as $319.99.

With those discounts, you are looking at $60 off the smaller model and $80 off the bigger model. These are the deals on the WiFi versions, but there are also discounts on the LTE models.

If you’d rather have the LTE connectivity on your Pixel Watch 4, the discounts there are around $100 off. At those price cuts, you would pay $349.99 for the 41mm option and $399 for the 45mm size.

We have a Pixel Watch 4 review for those who missed it. It’s Google’s best smartwatch to date and felt like a really nice upgrade over the Pixel Watch 3. One of the highlights is battery life, which Google found a way to significantly increase on the Pixel Watch 4.

Just keep in mind that the Pixel Watch 5 is likely around the corner. Google has waited until October in recent years to drop new Pixel Watch models, though, so this is probably a better buy than a Pixel 10, which could be replaced in 2 months.

Amazon Deal Link