Ookla published its latest carrier report this week. The big takeaway is improvements seen from AT&T, but after looking through the numbers, each carrier has high marks and reason to be happy.

Carriers love using these reports in their marketing, so it makes that each one would fair well enough to have something to brag about. They appear to be designed that way, but as consumers, having three major options to choose from isn’t a bad thing.

AT&T Now Tied for #1 in Overall Performance

AT&T, according to Ookla, now ties for first place in Overall Performance and Network Reliability. Notably, AT&T’s national median download speed increased from 193Mbps to 229Mbps over the last half year. Not bad.

T-Mobile continues high-speed dominance: T-Mobile also saw its speeds increase across its network, up from 375Mbps up to 392Mbps. T-Mobile remains the fastest network in the US.

Verizon won or shared six RootScore Awards, the most of any carrier. It shared Overall Performance and Network Reliability, and won outright Network Responsiveness, Data Performance, and Video Performance.

winning or sharing six U.S. RootScore Awards, the most of any carrier. Verizon shared the Overall Performance and Network Reliability RootScore Awards with AT&T while retaining outright wins for Network Responsiveness, Data Performance, and Video Performance. Big Red also saw a massive speed bump in the first half of 2026, going from 227Mbps to 302Mbps.

Overall, a solid showing from all three carriers.

// Ookla