Today, Qualcomm announced its next two chipsets to power all of the upcoming flagship-level phones going forward. Those chips will be called Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 features, specs

The chip you probably care about is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, which is an absolutely ridiculous name for any product to have – it’s not just elite or just extreme, it’s ELITE EXTREME. Come on, guys.

Anyways, for things to know, you are looking at 2 prime cores up to 5GHz clock speed, which brings a 13% CPU improvement over previous chips. It also gets an Adreno GPU that brings 44% performance increases with a 40% boost in efficiency.

Since we live in an AI bubble that will surely burst at any time, this thing is big on AI. It’s Hexagon NPU is 35% faster at up to 33% better performance-per-watt. It can also produce an 85% performance improvement in on-device AI learning.

For other notes, it can produce cinema-grade video at 8k60fps and 4k240fps, plus you get support for triple 64MP cameras. It has Qualcomm’s X105 5G modem that supports up to 14.8 Gbps downlink and 4.2 Gbps uplink speeds, FastConnect 8800 Mobile Connectivity System with a 4×4 WiFi system that can do 10 Gbps speeds, WiFi 8 support, and Ultra Wideband and Thread too.

Its model number is SM8975.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 features, specs

For the lesser version, also known as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6, you get Oryon CPUs that deliver a 10% performance improvement and 37% improved power efficiency over previous chips. The GPU has a 35% increase in performance, with a 40% boost in efficiency, and the Hexagon NPU is at a 14% performance improvement.

After those things, this is basically the same chip as the Extreme.

Its model number is SM8950.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 CPU Performance +10% Oryon CPU performance +13% Oryon CPU performance CPU Power Efficiency 37% improvement 40% improvement GPU Performance +35% increase +44% increase GPU Efficiency 40% boost 40% boost NPU Performance +14% Hexagon NPU performance +35% faster Hexagon NPU NPU Power-per-Watt Up to 20% better Up to 33% better

Companies like HONOR, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, OPPO, REDMI, RedMagic, vivo, and Xiaomi have all committed to using these chips in the near future.

// Qualcomm