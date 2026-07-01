I hate to break this to you, but the US wireless carrier you subscribe to will not hesitate to remind you that your loyalty means nothing. They don’t care if you’ve been with them for 15 years, pay your bill on time, have multiple active lines, and regularly finance phones to lock you in for another couple of years. Actually, they do want to keep locking you in, but they won’t spend a minute stressing over moves to make things more uncomfortable for you, no matter the length of time you’ve spent giving them a portion of your paycheck.

Every time one of the big three US wireless carriers does something anti-consumer, I see the forums and reddit threads fill up with, “My loyalty means nothing.” You are correct – it means nothing.

Those who feel hurt by a price increase after decades of loyal service can’t believe that they would be treated as nothing more than a number. I find that shocking, but it’s also not that surprising. When we spend the amount of money and time that we do attached to a single company, you start to view them as an extension of you. They become a piece of your personality, your own brand, and maybe even develop a sense of pride for being connected to them. It’s weird, but we see it all of the time. Look at iPhone owners who still can’t fathom the idea of Android ownership.

The latest industry price increase comes from T-Mobile who is forcing a ton of their legacy – most loyal – customers off of older plans and onto their current line-up of Experience plans. There’s no opt-out or opportunity to choose something else. Instead, T-Mobile is just moving them within the next couple of weeks.

Of course, with this move, all of those customers will pay more than they were previously. For some, it will be by as much as $6 per line per month. For accounts with 4 or 5 or 6+ lines, this is a significant increase.

The response to this forced move has been like we saw when Verizon raised rates last year and the year before. We also saw it when Verizon decided to rip away loyalty discounts that so many customers had taken advantage of in order to reduce their monthly bills. Thankfully, they brought those back.

Long-time T-Mobile customers have taken to reddit to point out that their supposed lifetime price guarantees don’t seem to matter, that 20+ years of dedicated payments ended up meaningless, etc. They are done and ready to move on and to finally look elsewhere. The previous price increases didn’t do it, but this one will, they say.

Thankfully, I’ve seen just as many or more start to point out that you should never be loyal to these mega-corporations. It almost makes me proud to see even more suggest switching to competitors or (finally) testing out the prepaid options we keep telling you all to switch to. Look, if you are going to give Verizon or T-Mobile money, wouldn’t you at least rather it be $15 each month vs. $85?

Switching between carriers is easier than ever these days. For one, they all offer free trials on some level. Verizon and T-Mobile offer 30-day trials on both iOS and Android, while AT&T still weirdly only does it on iOS. These are excellent ways for you to test another network before committing. We have a full guide on wireless carrier free trials that you should look at.

Most of these carriers and the various prepaid options out there let you move numbers and get setup via eSIM within a matter of minutes. The process is not difficult and you could easily be using another network and saving money within an hour. Sticking with a carrier after multiple rounds of price increases is foolish in 2026. You can save money today by going elsewhere, because again, you owe nothing to your carrier and they’ll reciprocate that thought.

Stop being loyal to your wireless carrier. Test the waters elsewhere, find a better deal, and don’t be afraid to move when the time comes. Technology has improved over the years, your phone is capable, and you should do your best to own your wireless experience.