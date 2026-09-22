Samsung may have issued new updates to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra only a week ago, but they are back with yet another update. We assume this is a bug-fixer and it must have been an important one to show up this quickly.

The updates include a changelog that says they provide “performance improvements” and nothing more. It’s hard to know what exactly that means, but this isn’t just a new security patch, at least according to Verizon.

The update was released today and should begin rolling out immediately. If you own a Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, or Galaxy Z Flip 8, you should be on the lookout for the following build numbers to know you are up-to-date:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra : F976USQU3AZI8

: F976USQU3AZI8 Galaxy Z Fold 8 : F971USQU3AZI8

: F971USQU3AZI8 Galaxy Z Flip 8: F776USQU3AZI8

To check for Samsung updates on your Galaxy smartphone, head into Settings>Software update>Download and install.

REVIEWS: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra | Galaxy Z Fold 8