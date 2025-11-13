Oura is introducing a redesigned app for its smart ring owners this week, but it goes beyond just a standard facelift. Oura is also opening up its AI, Oura Advisor, to more of your metrics to ensure you’re getting the most out of your ring.

Moving forward, Oura Advisor will have access to more of your data including sleep trends, activity changes, and even dietary insights from Meals. Oura says users can now ask Advisor to analyze new Habits and Routines in My Health or work with Advisor to create a plan to reach targeted health goals.

The Today tab is still present and your main, “source of truth for making smart daily choices.” A lot of the clutter has been cut back, instead showing you your most important score and a quick snapshot of your body’s readiness levels, along with any unusual metrics the app might notice.

When detailing the changes to the Vitals section, users will notice different colors to help highlight the body’s different states according to your own biometrics. This should allow for an immediate signal of how you’re doing each day.

Oura made the below video to showcase the changes the app. Overall, it looks super slick.

// Oura