The Android development team announced that Google TV is supporting pointer remotes, indicating a change to how consumers may interact with their Google TV-powered televisions and set-top boxes in the future.

Support for this focuses on quicker interactions with a UI, whether it be the Google TV home page or within an app. Google wants to developers to get ahead of this by ensuring their apps are ready to go.

Here’s what Google said specifically in its blog post.

Pointer remotes bring motion-controlled input to the big screen, unlocking faster user navigation across the Google TV Home page and within content-heavy apps. To ensure your app is ready for this shift and provides a great experience for all users, now is the time to start thinking about pointing input.

Pointer remote support is very much a hardware feature, so until Google announces its own pointer remote or 3rd-party manufacturers produce one, you’ll have to stick to your traditional remote for navigating Google TV.

We’ll keep you posted.

// Android Developers