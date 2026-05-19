According to Gemini’s transcript of the Google I/O keynote today, AI was mentioned nearly 100 times on stage. One of the mentions had to do with updated AI subscription plans, including a new $100/month AI Ultra plan.

Below you can find the details of the new AI Ultra plan, but the highlights include Gemini 3.5, priority access to Antigravity, 20TB of cloud storage, plus a YouTube Premium individual plan.

Here’s everything the $100/month plan gets you. A 5X higher usage limit in the Gemini app and Google Antigravity than our Pro plan

Gemini 3.5 Flash integration, for lightning-fast testing, debugging and iteration, to keep you in a constant state of flow

Priority access to Google Antigravity, our agent-first development platform that allows anyone to be a builder

20TB of cloud storage to house massive datasets, codebases and media assets

YouTube Premium individual plan, so you can stream tutorials or troubleshooting guides or listen to YouTube Music, all ad-free, in the background while you build

Google also cut down the price of its highest tier plan, from $250/month to $200/month. All Ultra plans comes with first access to Gemini Spark, the company’s new 24/7 AI Agent, but Project Genie access is limited to those who pay for the $200/mo option.

Gemini Omni: The latest model available for Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers. It can create anything from any input, starting with video. As Google describes it, “It combines Gemini’s intelligence with our generative media models for a new level of world understanding.”

Inside the Gemini app, simply upload a video or photo from your camera roll, then take advantage of built-in templates or speak your truth to have Omni transform your media. For a more detailed look into Gemini Omni, view Google’s blog here.

YouTube Premium: Google announced that paid AI Pro subscribers will be getting a YouTube Premium Lite subscription added to their account, adding $8.99 of value to your plan. Premium Lite offers ad-free YouTube videos, as well as offline and background play support. Health Premium and Home Premium are also included in AI Pro and Ultra subscriptions at no additional cost.

So. Much. AI.

// Google