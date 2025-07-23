Samsung Making It Even Easier to Get Galaxy Z Fold 7 for $899

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrives in stores at the end of the week and that means we could see the end of the current pre-order deals Samsung is running. As we approach the potential end, I have good news to share about that previously semi-secret Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal that required you to buy the new foldable through the Shop Samsung app. As of today, Samsung is giving the same bonus $100 discount without the app!

The final best Galaxy Z Fold 7 pre-order deal: For those who missed it, we discovered a special promotion that Samsung was initially only offering to those who had reserved prior to launch and who were willing to buy the Z Fold 7 through the Shop Samsung app. The special deal was giving folks a discount that dropped the Fold 7 to as low as $899 with trade-in. It was easily the best deal you would find anywhere.

However, buying through the Shop Samsung app and going through all of those extra steps wasn’t for everyone. Thankfully, you can now just tap that link below and it’ll give you that same deal, which is as follows:

$220 off for storage upgrade : Samsung is still offering a free storage upgrade form 256GB to 512GB, which is valued at $120. But with this special deal, you actually get $220 off for reasons we can’t explain, you just do. That’s where the bonus $100 discount comes from, making this the best price you’ll find.

: Samsung is still offering a free storage upgrade form 256GB to 512GB, which is valued at $120. But with this special deal, you actually get $220 off for reasons we can’t explain, you just do. That’s where the bonus $100 discount comes from, making this the best price you’ll find. Up to $1,000 off with trades: And then of course, you will want to trade in a device to get more of an instant discount, up to $1,000 off. A Galaxy Z fold 6 or Galaxy S25 Ultra will get you the full $1,000, but there are others worth $900 or $800 and so on.

Pre-orders end soon, so get after it. If you order today, it could still get here by launch day.

Samsung Pre-order Deal Link