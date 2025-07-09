Samsung’s $1,200 Off Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-Orders Deal

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is super official at this very moment and that means pre-orders are live. With a price increase to $1,999, you’ll want to take advantage of every offer available, which we have for you. And let’s be honest, this looks like a pretty incredible upgrade in terms of hardware and design that might make almost all of us consider switching over.

$1,200 OFF Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pre-orders: As is the case with every Samsung launch, the pre-order period is going to be your best opportunity to save big on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. That new starting price of $1,999 hits hard, so saving up to $1,200 is going to be key to making this hit the wallet without as much power. Like, $2,000 is a wild amount of money, so let’s at least try to get it down under or around $1,000.

To do that, there are a couple of combined offers to jump at. First, we have $1,000 off in an instant trade-in credit. Samsung is once again running back their best-in-the-business trade-in program where they give you the value of your trade today as an instant discount. They simply ask you to send in that trade once your Fold 7 arrives to let them confirm it is real and the phone you said you were trading. It’s awesome and you can check your phone’s value at this link.

From there, they’ll give you another $150 to apply towards a storage upgrade. The base model Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 256GB storage, but being a $2,000 device, you might end up hanging onto the device for a while and that means more storage is key. Getting to 512GB for free is a promising idea. You’ll also see a big discount on the 1TB model.

Finally, there is a bonus $50 credit to be had. If you reserved before today, then you should already have the $50 reserve credit to spend with your Fold 7 pre-order on things like accessories (the new Galaxy Watch 8, for example). However, if you missed that reservation period, we have exclusive links that will give it to you today. You just hit that link below and it’ll activate.

Pre-orders are live now and they ship by July 25. Oh, Samsung’s site also has an exclusive Mint color to checkout.

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold 7