PRE-ORDER GALAXY S26 ULTRA AND SAVE $930 TO $980.

The original pre-order deal for the Galaxy S26 Ultra topped out at $900 off with select trade-ins. I don’t know if the numbers are down or what, but Samsung just unlocked at extra $30 in savings through an exclusive credit.

You can now save $930 off a Galaxy S26 Ultra without doing anything other than heading over to Samsung’s shop at that link below. That link unlocks the bonus $30 that you can then spend on accessories. So the deal now is $900 instantly off with trades, plus $30 in credit to almost buy a case for your $1,300 phone. Hey, it’s not the $150 or $200 in credit Samsung once gave us all, but it’s something.

There’s another potential $50 in savings to be had too. Out of the gate, Samsung was offering a PayPal discount of $50 with code “PAYPAL50.” I’m struggling to get it to work, but you may as well try.

If you haven’t pre-ordered yet, Samsung just gave you a new reason to consider.