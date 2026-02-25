Samsung’s Best Galaxy S26 Ultra Pre-Order Deal

GALAXY S26 ULTRA PRE-ORDER DEALS LIVE

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series and the Galaxy S26 Ultra are official and pre-orders are live. We tried to prepare you for this moment with some predictions on the best pre-order deals and those deals are available. If you want to be one of the first to buy a Galaxy S26 Ultra, that time has come, and we’re here to save you money.

The best Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order deal is going to be direct from Samsung. The deal is up to $900 off instantly with eligible trade-in. If you don’t have a trade-in, you won’t get a discount, but they will give you $150 in credit to spend on other goods.

Breaking that down a bit, the Galaxy S26 Ultra starts at $1,299, so a $900 off discount would drop your price to just $399 for a device that will last you years and years, thanks to Samsung’s incredible software policy. You also get that discount immediately today, because Samsung still accepts trade-ins with an estimation process that gets you a discount at checkout, with only a request to confirm your trade-in by sending the device in later. It’s the best trade-in program in the business that Google finally copied this year.

The top trade-in phones are the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S25 Ultra at the full $900 off. The Galaxy S24 Ultra fetches $800, while the Galaxy S25 Edge and Galaxy S25+ both get you $700 off. From there, we have $650 for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, followed by a ton of phones at $600 off (Galaxy Z Flip 6, S25, S24+, Fold 5, and more.)

Original post – The Galaxy S26 Ultra launch is hours away and we’ll then know all of the official specs, features, and reasons to buy one. More importantly, we’ll know the best Galaxy S26 Ultra deal that’ll get you the biggest savings and more.

In previous Galaxy S launches, the pre-order period is the best moment to save the most and get extra bonuses. Things like high trade-in values, free double storage add-ons, and extra Samsung credit to get accessories for cheap, all have made the first couple of weeks the time to buy. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra saw $900 trades, free double storage promos, and a bonus $50 credit to spend.

Best Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order deals

For the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the pre-order details are still a mystery, but Samsung is already telling us some of what we should expect. For now, we know that there will be a bonus $30 credit during pre-order with up to $900 in additional savings. They told us those numbers as a part of the unveiling of the Samsung Unpacked event date. What does that all breakdown to be? We’ll take a couple of guesses.

Pre-order deal 1 : That $900 in Galaxy S26 Ultra savings could be a straight-up $900 off discount with trade-ins, but I kind of doubt it. Samsung has been lowering trade-ins for the last year or so, so we don’t expect them to be that high for this launch. I’d bet we’ll get $700 or so off from top trade-ins, with a storage upgrade at $120 in value, plus $80 in credit to save on accessories, like cases or a Galaxy Watch 8.

: That $900 in Galaxy S26 Ultra savings could be a straight-up $900 off discount with trade-ins, but I kind of doubt it. Samsung has been lowering trade-ins for the last year or so, so we don’t expect them to be that high for this launch. I’d bet we’ll get $700 or so off from top trade-ins, with a storage upgrade at $120 in value, plus $80 in credit to save on accessories, like cases or a Galaxy Watch 8. Pre-order deal 2: I also wouldn’t be surprised at $750 off from trades, $120 in storage upgrades, and then $30 in Samsung credit too. You see how this works.

To get the high trade-in values, you are almost guaranteed to have to trade a Galaxy S25 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 7. During pre-orders, Samsung does like to expand the list of phones with high values, so you may still come close to top trade-ins with a Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy Z Fold 6. After those devices, trade-in values typically fall pretty quickly, however.

When do Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-orders launch?

All that is official surrounding the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the moment is Samsung Unpacked happening on February 25 at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern). Samsung will take a stage and tell us everything from pricing to specs to AI features and more. Once that Unpacked event kicks off, we are likely to see pre-order deals go live immediately.

In past years, Samsung has opened Unpacked to try and grab your attention, but they almost always post the new devices at that same time or within minutes of it. So if you want to get in a Galaxy S26 Ultra pre-order the quickest, be ready at around 10AM Pacific on February 25.

Stay tuned as the pre-order details go official. We’ll share them here.

Shop Galaxy S26 Ultra deals