Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Flies to $99.99

Are wearables the kings of Black Friday 2025? They could be, especially if you have an older watch to trade-in. For example, the Galaxy Watch 8 is down to $99.99 if you just part with your current watch. That’s a 70% discount on Samsung’s best looking watch of all time.

$250 OFF GALAXY WATCH 8: The Galaxy Watch 8 (non-Classic version) comes in two sizes from Samsung – 40mm and 44mm. You can also buy it with only WiFi connectivity, but there is an upgrade to give it a 4G LTE chip too. All of these devices are discounted heavily (here). However, the LTE model is $50 more across the board. If you want to change sizes, like from 40mm to 44mm, that will only cost you $30 extra.

OK, so the deal here is another of Samsung’s patented trade-in deals where they will give you an instant $250 off if you give them your current watch. The thing is, they’ll give you a lot of money for almost any old watch that Samsung has made. The top devices worth $250 are the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra, and Watch 6 Classic. However, there are a bunch worth $225, $200, $175, and $150. We’re talking devices that are well over 6 years old at this point. You’ll want to check your trade-in value at Samsung’s site.

With $250 off the 40mm Galaxy Watch 8 with WiFi, you are looking at $99.99 out-the-door today, thanks to that instant trade discount. If you want to go 44mm, you are still only paying $129.99. The LTE models are priced at $149 and $179, respectively.

Samsung will let you choose from Silver or Graphite colors, as well as from several types of bands. The “Fabric” band is without a doubt my favorite.

Samsung Deal Link