Samsung is hosting deals on its lineup of Galaxy Watch 8 devices. Whether you want the entry Galaxy Watch 8 or the high-end Galaxy Watch Ultra, there are good savings to be had.

Thanks to eligible trade-in savings (which are instant and not refunds), Galaxy Watch 8 can be had for as low as $149. That’s $200 off of the usual price. For those without a trade-in, Samsung is still offering $90 off. Galaxy Watch 8 Classic can be had for $249 with eligible trade-in ($250 off), and the Galaxy Watch Ultra can be snagged for $399 ($250 off). Take note that Samsung is elevating older Galaxy Watch models to increased trade-in values, turning your aging wearable into something that still has value.

Samsung Account Owners: If you have a Samsung account, you might eligible for even greater savings. Selected accounts are seeing up to $270 in instant savings with no trade-in requirement, which is crazy good. For example, a trade-in would get you a max of $250 off your purchase of a Watch Ultra, while no trade-in would be $270 off. In Samsung’s upside down world, that makes perfect business sense.

For those in need of a fresh Galaxy timepiece, follow the links below.