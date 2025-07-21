Galaxy Watch 8 For $99 Seems Crazy

The launch of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic brought us bigger redesigns than we’re used to. I’d argue that the new Galaxy Watch 8 is the best looking smartwatch on Android by a mile or two, with the Watch 8 Classic and its rotating bezel not far behind it. Samsung really crushed it with this mid-summer product launch.

Best Galaxy Watch 8 pre-order deal: Both watches are still in their pre-order period, in case you were still considering one before they arrive in stores and their earliest deals potentially disappear. The top deals include a Galaxy Watch 8 for as little as $99.99 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for $199.99.

As you likely assumed, those prices only happen with trade-ins of your current watch. Thankfully, Samsung is offering pretty high values on older watches to get you into these newer Watch 8 models. For example, you’ll get $200 for a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic if you swap it for a Galaxy Watch 8 or $250 when swapped with a Watch 8 Classic. That Watch 6 Classic is two years old. Even an old Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is worth up to $200 in value that’s applied as an instant discount.

What I’m trying to say here is that if you own any Samsung smartwatch, you should check the trade-in value (here) and see how much of a discount Samsung will give you.

I went ahead and pre-ordered the Galaxy Watch 8 for personal use. I think this new design is so pretty, minimal, and also striking. Samsung showed this year that it can steal produce in the design department, which we were questioning after last year’s launch of the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Pre-orders are done in the coming days with launch happening July 25. Get your orders in.

Pre-order Links: Galaxy Watch 8 Classic | Galaxy Watch 8