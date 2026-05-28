Earlier in the month, Samsung pushed the One UI 8.5 update to both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. That update included the April security patch. This week, both devices are getting brought up to the May security patch.

The May patch is the only item included in the changelog, but if you spot something else, feel free to let us know.

UPDATE : Samsung is actually rolling out the May patch to other devices. We've added them below.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 : F956USQS4DZE1

: F956USQS4DZE1 Galaxy Z Flip 6 : F741USQS4DZE1

: F741USQS4DZE1 Galaxy Z Fold 5 : F946USQS8GZE8

: F946USQS8GZE8 Galaxy Z Flip 5 : F731USQS8GZE8

: F731USQS8GZE8 Galaxy S22 Ultra : S908USQSAGZE3

: S908USQSAGZE3 Galaxy S22+ : S906USQSAGZE3

: S906USQSAGZE3 Galaxy S22: S901USQSAGZE3

MAY 27– Another day, another update, this time for the Galaxy S26 series.

Galaxy S26 Ultra : S948USQS2AZE1

: S948USQS2AZE1 Galaxy S26+ : S947USQS2AZE1

: S947USQS2AZE1 Galaxy S26: S942USQS2AZE1

MAY 26– The Galaxy S25 series is up next.

Galaxy S25 : S931USQSACZE1

: S931USQSACZE1 Galaxy S25+ : S936USQSACZE1

: S936USQSACZE1 Galaxy S25 Ultra : S938USQSACZE1

: S938USQSACZE1 Galaxy S25 FE: S731USQS7BZE1

ORIGINAL UPDATES– The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, plus the older Fold 4 and Flip were first up this month.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 : F766USQSABZE3

: F766USQSABZE3 Galaxy Z Flip 7 : F766USQSABZE3

: F766USQSABZE3 Galaxy Z Fold 4 : F936USQSAIZE2

: F936USQSAIZE2 Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQSAIZE2

Go snag it.

// Verizon