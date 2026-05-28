Earlier in the month, Samsung pushed the One UI 8.5 update to both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. That update included the April security patch. This week, both devices are getting brought up to the May security patch.
The May patch is the only item included in the changelog, but if you spot something else, feel free to let us know.
UPDATE: Samsung is actually rolling out the May patch to other devices. We've added them below.
MAY 28– And now, the Fold 6 and Fold 5 series, as well as the Galaxy S22 are getting the May patch.
- Galaxy Z Fold 6: F956USQS4DZE1
- Galaxy Z Flip 6: F741USQS4DZE1
- Galaxy Z Fold 5: F946USQS8GZE8
- Galaxy Z Flip 5: F731USQS8GZE8
- Galaxy S22 Ultra: S908USQSAGZE3
- Galaxy S22+: S906USQSAGZE3
- Galaxy S22: S901USQSAGZE3
MAY 27– Another day, another update, this time for the Galaxy S26 series.
- Galaxy S26 Ultra: S948USQS2AZE1
- Galaxy S26+: S947USQS2AZE1
- Galaxy S26: S942USQS2AZE1
MAY 26– The Galaxy S25 series is up next.
- Galaxy S25: S931USQSACZE1
- Galaxy S25+: S936USQSACZE1
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: S938USQSACZE1
- Galaxy S25 FE: S731USQS7BZE1
ORIGINAL UPDATES– The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7, plus the older Fold 4 and Flip were first up this month.
- Galaxy Z Fold 7: F766USQSABZE3
- Galaxy Z Flip 7: F766USQSABZE3
- Galaxy Z Fold 4: F936USQSAIZE2
- Galaxy Z Flip 4: F721USQSAIZE2
Go snag it.
// Verizon