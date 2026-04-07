For my fellow Local Guides, who utilize Google Maps to contribute reviews of establishments and share photos of locations and food, Google is offering 3 new features to use.

The big one is Gemini-powered captions. When you upload a photo to go along with your review or whatever else you might be adding to Maps, Gemini will analyze it and then offer a caption that you can add. This can spare you from writing one yourself.

Google also detailed that the Contribute tab will now show you relevant photos and videos from recent trips. You can simply tap and post without having to scroll endlessly through your camera roll. And of course, Google wants to make “impact tracking” a bit more fun.

The Local Guides contributor program has received a redesign. Google says you can find your total points and levels more quickly, showcase achievement badges better, and even earn yourself a fancy gold-colored profile as a top contributor. I’m gonna need that.

These changes are now rolling out to Google Maps.

// Google