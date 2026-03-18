There was a moment in December where we told you to only buy a Pixel 10 Pro XL if it was $300 off, but unfortunately, that big discount hasn’t shown itself since. We’ve seen $200 off and $250 off, it’s just that the $300 price drop kept avoiding us. That is, until today.

The best Pixel 10 Pro XL deal you’ll find is live again and it is indeed $300 off.

With a $300 off discount on the Pixel 10 Pro XL, you are looking at a starting price of $899 with 256GB of storage. You could also jump on the 512GB version and get the same discount.

Since this is such a big discount, not all colors are included. For now, we’re seeing Moonstone (the best color), Obsidian, and Porcelain at $300 off with 256GB. For 512GB, only Obsidian has the full $300 off price.

Shop Pixel 10 Pro XL here: Amazon Deal Link

Want the smaller Pixel 10 Pro? That too is on sale at its top discount of all time: $250 off. With a $250 price drop, the Pixel 10 Pro now starts at $749 with 128GB. We’re seeing Moonstone, Obsidian, and Porcelain at that price. Since most of us need more storage than that, the 256GB model in Obsidian is also $250 off ($849).

Shop Pixel 10 Pro here: Amazon Deal Link

For those who need a review to browse before buying, we have our big dual Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL review right here. A spoiler – we still think these are the best Android phones for most people because of their software, cameras, and in-hand feel plus choice of size.