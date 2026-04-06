Google Japan is teasing an exclusive Pixel release. The teaser includes a photo that translates to “Japan limited model,” plus the post says, “We will deliver it with artistic special specifications.”

We are unsure which Pixel model is getting this exclusive treatment, but the Pixel 10a or Pixel 10 Pro could be a safe bet. Japan is apparently a great market for the Pixel A series, so a limited edition Pixel 10a is what our money is currently on.

The image shows a very nice, darker blue color, along with streaks and dots of yellow. It will likely look very slick and make us mad that it’s not available in the US.

Once made official, we will share images so we can all drool over it.