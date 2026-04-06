Choosing a wireless plan in 2026 isn’t much different from 2025. With the economy all sorts of messed up, you should be looking to get as much of a plan as you can for as little money as possible. If you want extra cash in the bank to help you fill up that tank of gas, going with a prepaid carrier is the choice.

Visible is one of the options we often recommend, mostly because Verizon owns them and they get access to Verizon’s network. They also regularly run big discounts if you decide to stick with them for a while. Like today, for example, you can get their best plan for a 50% off discount, making the cost under $20 per month.

The Visible+ Pro plan typically runs $45 per month or $450 for a full year if you pay up front. It’s the full year plan that is discounted today to $225, or 50% off.

Visible offers 3 different plans, but this is their best and the one with the most features. You get unlimited data on Verizon’s fastest 5G Ultra Wideband network, 4K video streaming, unlimited hotspot, and unlimited talk and text to Canada/Mexico, plus roaming with data when in those countries. You also get to attach a smartwatch to your plan for free if you have one.

To get this deal, you simply hit that link below, toggle the plan page to the Annual option, and then choose Visible+ Pro. No code needed.