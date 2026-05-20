The update that changes Fitbit to Google Health officially arrived yesterday and will continue to rollout over the next week until everyone has been upgraded. And that’s really how it’ll play out too – you can’t turn this down. Google is attempting to move everyone to Google Health by May 26.

We shared a brief write-up yesterday about some of the changes you can expect once your Fitbit app has become Google Health. We’ve also talked through Google Health Premium vs. Basic plans and wrote out a full overview of Google Health. All of those are worth looking at if you are hesitant to be among the first to update your Fitbit app.

For those who updated as quickly as they could, how are things going? How was the first day with Fitbit no longer a part of your health and fitness journey?

What has Google Health brought that you like? What are you already missing?