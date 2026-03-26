Google made three big announcements this morning. They are expanding Search Live globally. It’s powered by the latest Gemini 3.1 Flash Live model. And Google Translate’s live interpreter mode for headphone users is now available on iOS devices (already on Android).

Search Live Expansion: Wherever AI Mode is available, which is now more than 200 countries, users can utilize Search Live. Powered by the freshest model, Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, users grant Gemini access to their mic and camera, allowing you to have an interactive back and forth with AI about whatever it is you’re looking at.

Touching on Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, Google says that it’s the company’s highest-quality audio and voice model yet, “offering a more intuitive experience for developers, enterprises and everyday users.” And speaking of enterprises, it’s already been deployed by the likes of Verizon and Home Depot, specifically in Home Depot’s “contact center experience.”

For the complete rundown on Gemini 3.1 Flash Live, see Google’s post.

Live Translate with Headphones, part of Google Translate, is now rolling out to iOS users, as well as expanding to a range of new countries. Usable with any pair of headphones, you can understand people speaking in 70+ languages. Newly supported countries include France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Thailand, and the UK.

// Google [2] [3]