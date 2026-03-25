T-Mobile updated one of it support pages this morning, increasing the price of the restocking fee that a customer pays when returning a device to a retail store.

Previously, you could be charged anywhere from $20 to $70 depending on the full retail price of the device. That fee is now anywhere from $25 to $75, a $5 increase.

Here’s how the information is displayed on T-Mobile’s page.

Restocking

When returning a device to retail, you may be charged a $25 – $75 restocking fee depending on the full retail price of the device.

This fee is charged in store at the time of return.

The company’s Return Policy under the legal section of its website has also been updated to reflect the increased fee.

Cool.

// T-Mobile Support