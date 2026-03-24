In positive news for mankind, Sora app is shutting down. Yes, AI creation tools can be fun, but let’s be honest, most of it is pure slop.

The Sora team on X shared that more details on the closure will be shared soon, including how users can save preserve their work. And while the Sora app is shutting down, the belief is that Sora 2 will be built into the ChatGPT app in the future, so don’t be too upset.

Editor’s Note: Major shoutout to Gemini for the header image on this post. We felt like this would be the ideal time to utilize AI.