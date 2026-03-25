After getting our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 this week, now we’re getting a first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

Spotted for the first time in freshly produced CAD renders, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is said to compete with the incoming iPhone foldable, which is reported to be a more wide device when unfolded, versus a tall device like we see from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 currently.

Measurements are listed at 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.9mm when unfolded (including camera bump) or 123.9 x 82.2 x 9.8mm when folded. For reference, Z Fold 7 is 158.4 x 143.2 x 4.2mm when unfolded and 158.4 x 72.8 x 8.9mm when folded. Display size for Z Fold 8 Wide is reported to be 5.4-inches for the cover display and 7.6-inches for the inner (wider) display. Overall, the “Wide” name fits what we see from the dimensions and display sizes perfectly. It’s shorter, but wider than any existing Z Fold device from Samsung.

Beyond the actual size difference, we can see that Samsung is including one less camera on this phone. Considering the price is rumored to still be $1,999, buyers will really be forced to choose between the tall or wide variants of Galaxy Z Fold 8. That might be tough or a wide version is something many people have been clamoring for, though, we haven’t heard anything like that.

Launch is expected this summer, the same time as the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Is this the foldable of your dreams?

// Android Authority