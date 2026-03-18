Samsung introduced Gemini’s screen automation feature during launch of the Galaxy S26 series. We knew the feature wouldn’t be a Galaxy exclusive for long, but we weren’t exactly sure when other Android users could begin to use it. This week, it’s been detailed that the feature is headed to Pixel 10 owners as part of the March Feature Drop.

Inbound for Google’s newest phones, the feature is designed to take the manual work out of certain tasks. Gemini can now handle tasks like booking a ride somewhere, ordering a pizza, or getting groceries sent to your home. It works with a predetermined choice of apps, such as Uber, Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash, and Starbucks.

Once you give Gemini its orders, it’ll do all of the work in the background. You can continue about your business or you can actually watch Gemini work, going through apps and getting things done. You can also stop Gemini at any time, just in case you want to take over or it’s doing something incorrectly.

Unfortunately, there are usage limits. Free users get 5 requests a day, but if you’re someone paying for the AI Ultra tier, you can get up to 120 requests a day.

Again, once your Pixel 10 series phone is running the March update, you’ll find this setting via Gemini app > Settings > Screen automation.

// 9to5Google