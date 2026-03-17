The Personal Health Coach that Fitbit began rolling out last year in preview is getting several important updates. Things like more accurate sleep tracking insights, metabolic research, and medical records are all on the way.

For those who are just catching on up the Personal Health Coach, this is the AI-powered “coach” that Fitbit wants you to talk to throughout a day on your health journey. The idea is that you can share daily thoughts on how you are feeling or doing, plan workouts, and get advice, all while Fitbit continues to track everything else it normally tracks.

That combination brings allows this coach to (hopefully) provide deeper insights into your well-being, what you can work on, and even if you should take a day off or go extra hard. This is all in preview, but as you can see from this post, Google is quickly working to improve things.

Today, Google announced that they are launching their “most significant update” yet for sleep tracking. This is an algorithm update that better captures when you are trying to sleep vs. when you might just be relaxing. This has led to a 15% improvement in sleep tracking accuracy.

Part of this new sleep tracking algorithm is allowing for a “reimagined, transparent” Sleep Score. This new Score should be more actionable by letting you know very specific pieces of info, like how long it took you to get to a deep sleep instead of just how much deep sleep you got.

The new sleep tracking should start to rollout pretty quickly, while the new Sleep Score won’t be here for a few weeks.

Outside of the sleep stuff, Google is adding a way to link your medical records to the Health Coach. This seems like an important step towards that coach truly getting to know your overall health status.

And finally, you’ll be able to connect a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) through Health Connect within the next month, and this should allow the Health Coach to see how events in life impact your glucose levels.

All this stuff is a part of the Public Preview for Fitbit. If any of this sounds interesting or helpful, you can find out how to join the Preview here.

// Google