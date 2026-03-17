It’s official, Fortnite is coming back to Google Play everywhere on March 19 after a long absence.

The absence is due to what I’m sure is still an ongoing legal battle between the game’s publisher, Epic Games, and Google. However, the latest news was that Epic Games was favored in a ruling that forced Google to allow for companies to publish their own app stores on the platform. It’s from that ruling which all of the subsequent moves have been made, which as consumers, seems cool.

Currently, us in the US have access to Fortnite on Google Play, so we’re unsure exactly which markets Epic Games is referring to here. It just says “everywhere.”

Oh, and Epic did something with V-Bucks recently? There’s currently a boycott against buying any in-game items until the decision is reversed. Do with that information what you will.

Google Play Link