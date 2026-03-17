Google’s Personal Intelligence is expanding across AI Mode in Search, as well as the Gemini app and Gemini in Chrome for free-tier users.

Announced and first made available in January of this year, Google is looking to expand its AI’s reach into your personal data. Once granted access to your Google services like Gmail and Google Photos, the AI is capable of delivering more tailored results to your questions.

For example, you can troubleshoot tech issues, even if you don’t remember the exact model of product you have. Personal Intelligence can look for purchase receipts inside of Gmail, then provide troubleshooting tips based on what it finds. All of it is designed to be helpful, though, keep in mind that the user has control over what it has access to.

As announced, Personal Intelligence is expanding in the US across AI Mode in Search, as well as the Gemini app and Gemini in Chrome. Specifically, Google says it’s “rolling out” to the Gemini app for free-tier users, so you may not see it immediately.

Reminder, Personal Intelligence is unavailable for Workspace business, enterprise or education users.

// Google