A fresh Google Play Services began rolling out this week, labeled as v26.10. Inside, Google lists a change under Device Connectivity, as well as two previously announced changes for Google Play.

For both PC and phones, Google is bringing WiFi Sync, making it easier for users to share and sync known (and trusted) WiFi networks across your own device ecosystem. When utilized, “wherever connectivity is available, it’s quickly and easily accessible,” as Google explains.

Under the Play Store section, gamers on Android can take advantage of free game trials via Google Play now, which Google previously announced during the GDC Festival last week.

Here’s the complete Google Play Services v26.10 changelog.

Google Play services v26.10 (2026-03-16) Device Connectivity [PC, Phone] Wi-Fi Sync helps keep users’ devices online by making it easy to share and sync known, trusted Wi-Fi networks across a user’s personal device ecosystem, ensuring that wherever connectivity is available, it’s quickly and easily accessible. Google Play Store v50.6 (2026-03-16) [Phone] With this update, you can try select premium games for a limited time before purchase.

[Wear] You can now find animated placeholders while the Browse page loads.

// Google