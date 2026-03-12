Google Details Suite of New Play Store Features at GDC Festival

Google Play announced new features this week at the GDC Festival of Gaming, ensuring gamers from both mobile and PC that the Play store is a good place to be.

For starters, Google Play is getting a good list of anticipated indie games, such as Moonlight Peaks, Sledding Game and Low-Budget Repairs. These games will playable on both mobile and PC, with your individual Gamer Profile syncing progress across devices. Announced previously but brought up again, the new PC tab will let users find games suitable for playing on PC. And similar to Steam, Google Play’s wishlist feature will now alert you when a game goes on sale.

Anyone bugged by having to buy different versions of games, you’ll enjoy the next one. Google detailed, “Today, we’re fixing that for you: ‘Buy once, play anywhere’ pricing is rolling out today on select paid games, such as the Reigns series, OTTTD and Dungeon Clawler. With a single purchase on Play, you’ll receive both the mobile and PC versions of a game.”

If you’re someone who has ever needed help when playing a game, Google Play is introducing Community Posts for dozens of popular titles. This space will be dedicated to gamers helping gamers beat those tough levels and bosses.

Check out all of the changes Google announced via the link below.

// Google