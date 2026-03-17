The Galaxy S26 series went official back at the end of February, pre-orders immediately popped up, and then the device arrived in stores and on your doorstep last week. I know you haven’t had a ton of time with your new Galaxy S26 Ultra (or other S26 model), but we’d love to hear your early thoughts.

Our Galaxy S26 Ultra review is live and we came away quite impressed, as we typically do with Samsung’s Ultra line. These phones just have it all, plus we got a couple of new things to play with, including the new Privacy Display. Oh, Tim also found battery life to be borderline insane (in a good way).

Samsung has also suggested that pre-orders were big this year and that you all were ready to upgrade. The Galaxy S26 Ultra was far and away the device that almost everyone upgraded to, with 80% of pre-orders reportedly going to that model.

The pre-order deals were quite weak this time around, but maybe they were good enough? The double storage upgrades, the bonus credits, and the really great bundle promos just weren’t there. Apparently, at least according to Samsung’s word, you didn’t care and wanted to upgrade anyway.

So yeah, now that you’ve had about a week with your new Galaxy S26 series device, how are things going?