Original Pixel Watch Gets the Most Surprising Update

The original Pixel Watch may have been cut off from update support last year, but Google has returned to give it one final bug fix. Well, we assume this is it, since this is a pretty important fix rather than a feature introduction.

In a short community post, Google explains that it is giving the Pixel Watch 1 “an additional March 2026 software update” that rolls out starting today. The update could take weeks to finish hitting all watches depending on carrier and device. You should receive a notification when the update is available or you can perform this neat trick to pull it immediately.

The update here rolls out as BW1A.260305.003 and it includes the following fix:

Bug fixes to improve E911 Emergency dialing behavior

See, that’s an important one.

To see when all other Pixel Watches will reach the end of their update window, we have a post for you here.

// Google