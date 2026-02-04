Google Pixel Watch Update Schedule: When Do Updates Stop?

We closely follow the schedule of Google Pixel device updates, letting you know quicker than anyone when those updates are rolling out and when your Pixel device might stop receiving them. While the majority of our focus there over the years has been on Pixel phones, we thought a special place for Pixel Watch updates might come in hand as Google’s line of smartwatches inches towards its first end-of-life moment.

Unlike Pixel phones, the Pixel Watch line doesn’t receive 7 years of updates and instead is limited to just 3 years. That 3-year countdown kicks off “when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US,” so depending on your watch, you may have years of support left or the end may be very near.

For the original Pixel Watch, Google set October 2025 as the end of the line. They have not yet confirmed that the Pixel Watch 1 is done, but they did just issue an October update that could be its last. For the rest of the Pixel Watch line-up (2, 3, and 4), we still have months or years to go before they are cut off.

Pixel Watch update schedule

Pixel Watch 4 : October 2028

: October 2028 Pixel Watch 3 : October 2027

: October 2027 Pixel Watch 2 : October 2026

: October 2026 Pixel Watch 1: October 2025

To update your Pixel Watch, you can head into the watch, open Settings>System>System updates to see if a build is available. You can also try this old tapping trick to force an update to download and install.