Google Maps is getting an updated to the navigation experience that Google says is the biggest in over a decade. The new Immersive Navigation is a complete transformation, with redesigned visuals and a more intuitive guidance, all helped by Gemini, of course.

The first thing you’ll notice about the new Immersive Navigation is that the map has turned into a 3D view that can show buildings, the terrain, and highlights for things like lanes and crosswalks and traffic lights and stop signs. Some of that information is brought to you by Gemini, so hopefully Gemini gets it right! Driving and directions are all important things that greatly rely on precision.

But beyond just those upfront visual changes, Google says the map view is now a broader view of your route, plus the map can smartly zoom when you need it to (fingers crossed), voice guidance is more “natural,” and there are more clear overall visuals.

In the traffic side of things, which is arguably the most critical piece of Google Maps’ success these days, Google hopes this new Immersive Navigation will inform you about tradeoffs on alternative routes, provide alerts for real-time disruptions (like crashes), and continue to get community contributions.

And that’s pretty much it. This does look like a big visual overhaul that will likely take some getting used to.

Google says that this new Immersive Navigation in Google Maps is rolling out starting today in the US and will expand over the “coming months” on iOS, Android, CarPlay, Android Auto, and cars with Google built-in.

// Google