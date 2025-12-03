It’s always a fun day when your Spotify or YouTube Music yearly recap goes live. For me and anyone else who uses YouTube Music, those recaps are now rolling out, filled with all of the sweet tunes you rocked out to during 2025. If you’re a Spotify user, Wrapped is now also making its way to libraries.

YouTube Music’s Recap is pretty fun. The service integrated Google Photos and Gemini into the mix, allowing you to ask Gemini questions about your music taste or your 2025 in general. You can even ask what your astrological sign is based on your playlist, which while neat, it wasn’t successful in guessing mine. Sorry, Gemini.

Spotify says its Wrapped is, “more captivating, layered, and revealing than ever before.” One dope thing added to Wrapped this year is a Top Song Quiz, where users get to play an interactive quiz based on the music they listened to over the past year.

For both service users, open your apps and enjoy your tunes.

// Spotify