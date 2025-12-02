Alongside an announcement of new features for Pixel devices, the Android ecosystem in general is getting a helping of new features. Google highlights six new features coming to its various products and service, ranging from new Emoji Kitchen combos, as well as the ability to mark a call as urgent to family and friends.

Here’s everything new Google is introducing.

Mark Calls as Urgent

Beginning as a beta and coming soon to the Google phone app, callers can mark calls as urgent, which the receiver will then see on their end. Google says that, “They’ll see this on their incoming call screen and know it’s time-sensitive. If they miss it, the ‘urgent’ note stays in their call history, prompting them to get back to you quickly.” Urgent is the only mark Google is making available now, but maybe in the future there will be different options for inbound messages that come along with phon calls.

New Emoji Kitchen Combos

Emoji Kitchen fans can beginning digging through new combinations, such as Hug + Monkey = Monkeys hugging. Adorable. Google hints that users should try winter-themed combos, such as Snowman + Pen or Snowman + Hug. This is available now to all Gboard users.

Expressive Captions

Expressive Captions are now available to Live Captions users. With this, captions will provide more context to the words that are being said. If someone is happy or sad when talking, the captions will tell you so. “Get the full context of what’s being said when the sound is off, whether it’s a video message from a friend, a live stream or a story on social media,” Google explains in its announcement.

Easily Leave Unwanted Group Chats

When an unwanted group chat comes in via Google Messages, Google is making it easier to leave and mark the group as spam. This will happen whenever an unknown number invites you to a group. When that happens, you’ll get an alert that shows key information about the group and tips from Google to stay safe.

Checks for Scams With Google Lens

Using Google Lens, users can now find more information about whether what they see on their screen is a potential scam or not. When you circle something suspicious, “You’ll see a helpful AI Overview, backed by information from across the web, letting you know if the message is likely a scam.” Google also mentions that the AI Overview will provide relevant guidance and suggested next steps for users. I’ll be sure to share this with my mom.

Pinned Tabs for Google Chrome

Google Chrome is getting the ability to pin tabs for your most important windows, meaning you won’t have to worry about closing out on something important. This one we’re actually surprised hasn’t been available years ago, so this is sweet.

All of these are features are rolling out to their respective services across the Android ecosystem starting now.

// Google