Google Photos Recap for 2025 Brings Out New Info With Gemini

It is the season of recaps and Google Photos has one for you in addition to Spotify and YouTube Music. The Google Photos Recap brings you a highlight reel of photos and videos from the year, with graphics and effects splashed throughout, as well as a touch of Gemini if you are in the US.

The Google Photos Recap should be rolling out in the Photos app shortly if you aren’t seeing it (I’m not). Google says it’ll be in the Memories carousel at the top of the app “this week.” If it doesn’t show up, you may also find an option to request Photos to create the recap.

Once live, you’ll find a showcase of standout hobbies and some top highlights from Gemini, stats from the year for your top people and total photo count (including a selfie count), and a way to hide people or photos that you dislike. There’s also a new integration that lets you “Edit with CapCut” at the end of your Recap to export to CapCut for more customization and fun.

Recaps – who doesn’t love these things?

// Google